WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shows meaning of kindness amid coronavirus pandemic

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is also impacting World Wrestling Entertainment’s superstars and their fans. It has been especially painful for Joe Anoa’i, better known as Roman Reigns -- one of the WWE’s most popular superstars -- and for arguably his biggest fan in South Florida, 15-year-old Anthony Primavera.

Anthony is a kidney disease patient who undergoes regular dialysis at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. Anoa’i, 34, has had two bouts with cancer. He was first diagnosed with leukaemia at 22 in 2008, and he suffered a relapse a decade later.

Anoa’i decided to cancel his WWE Universal Championship fight against Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, which will be held this weekend without fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Anthony had tickets. The event was supposed to be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“The moment I make a choice for me and my family I am a coward, I am a sissy,” Anoa’i said on Instagram after he was criticized over his decision to not expose himself to Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Anoa’i added, “But you don’t know the whole story ... You don’t know what else is going on in my life.”

Anthony felt like he understood Roman Reigns more than anyone. It had been his dream to see him in action at the WrestleMania 36, but he knows what it is like to not be able to do the things you love to protect yourself and your family from suffering.

Anthony had settled for watching WrestleMania 36 on television on Saturday and Sunday nights. But members of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Program had other ideas. They contacted Anoa’i and he agreed to surprise Anthony.

“Hey! Anthony! It is Roman Reigns!”

Anthony’s hero had just said his name.

“Thinking of you.”

The magic words made Anthony feel like he was on top of the world.

“I want to visit you”

Anthony smiled and laughed in disbelief. He was in shock. All he could say was, “Thank you!”