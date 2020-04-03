Broward Sheriff expects coronavirus cases to rise on police force

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has 20 positive cases of COVID-19, a number that Sheriff Gregory Tony only expects to grow.

“Look, this is something that we know is a real threat to us,” Tony said Friday morning. “We anticipate that, regardless of how much more [personal protective] equipment that we put in … that we’re probably going to have increased numbers.”

Amid reports that there were cases at the central dispatch, BSO said they would not be revealing details of where the infected employees work.

Tony said that about 200 BSO employees went into self-isolation because they feared they might have been exposed to the virus. About 150 are already returning to work, he said.

Tony was speaking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where passengers are being transported from two Holland America cruise ships docked at Port Everglades to be flown home.

Asked about another cruise ship, the Coral Princess, looking to dock at Port Everglades with sick patients, Tony said that the central command he is a part of is looking at the issue but that nothing has been decided.