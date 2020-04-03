Fire at vacant home in Miami Gardens under investigation

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A fire that erupted Friday morning at a vacant home in Miami Gardens is under investigation, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 185th Terrace.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters entered the residence to search for any occupants, but no one was inside.

Officials said the firefighters had to enter through a second-floor window because the stairs inside the home were badly damaged in the blaze.