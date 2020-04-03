Miami mayor asks Trump to ban flights from coronavirus hot spots

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez wants flights from all coronavirus hot spots to stop coming to Miami International Airport.

On Thursday evening, Suarez shared a letter he sent to President Donald Trump asking him to immediately suspend flights from international and domestic COVID-19 hotspots to MIA.

“We need to stop the spread of the virus to keep Miami residents safe,” Suarez wrote on Twitter.

Trump told Local 10 News Washington Correspondent Ross Palombo he was considering the matter, but he was also thinking about the airlines’ financial losses during the pandemic.