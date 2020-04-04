Upcoming food distribution locations

Cruciform Church & Feed South Florida

WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 5900 Dewey St., Hollywood, FL

WHAT: Serving 300+ families with groceries. Also delivering food to elderly Hollywood residents in rental vans donated by Sixth Rentals.

Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park Food Distribution

WHEN: Monday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Vann Academy, 400 NW 112th Ave., Miami, FL 33172

WHAT: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is partnering with Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez and Farm Share to host a drive-through food distribution. Not open to the general public, only for residents of Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park. No walk-ups; cars only.

Feeding South Florida Drive-Thru Food Distribution

WHEN: Monday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Hopewell Baptist Church, 890 N.W. 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL

WHAT: Food is distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while supplies last. To ensure the health safety of volunteers and community members, COVID-19 CDC guidelines are in place. Remain in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn in line. More distribution sites at feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19.