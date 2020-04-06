Florida Congresswoman calls for investigation into ship passenger’s death

MIAMI, Fla. – The Coral Princess docked at Port Miami screened every soul before the people were loaded onto buses and headed to an airport. But the process did not happen fast enough for married couple Wilson and Toyling Maa. Wilson fell ill earlier in the week with flu-like symptoms.

Lisa Ouchida is now worried about her sister, Toyling, who is in the hospital. Wilson’s widow has shortness of breath and has been admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"It's been a lot of stress and it has torn our family apart."

Toyling’s sister tells us the process has been agonizing. The family is saying that Wilson was put on a ventilator while on the cruise ship, but there was no race to get him to a hospital once the ship docked.

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26) is now calling for an investigation by local authorities. Mucarsel-Powell said that Maa and his wife waited "four hours before being transported to a hospital."

She says:. "Families and individuals should not be abandoned during medical emergencies or left pleading for help. I call for an immediate investigation into this matter by local authorities and for a clear and transparent process to be communicated as to how COVID-19 symptomatic or positive cruise line passengers should disembark ships and quickly access life-saving medical care.”