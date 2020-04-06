Hundreds of Coral Princess passengers head home as others wait on board

MIAMI – Hundreds of passengers on the Coral Princess are back home in the United Kingdom as other passengers wait for when they will be allowed to get off the ship.

The group boarded a plane Sunday night that took off from Miami International Airport, just one day after their cruise ship docked at PortMiami.

The cruise line confirmed two people on board died and there were 12 cases of the new coronavirus.

Originally, passengers who were fit to travel were supposed to be driven straight to the airfield, but instead, they were dropped off at one of the terminals.

“The information is very sketchy for us right now,” Coral Princess passenger David Fowler said.

Some passengers, like Fowler and his wife, are forced to remain on the ship.

They’re waiting to find out when they can leave.

“I don’t want to stay in Florida. I want to go home to Atlanta, and that shouldn’t be that difficult to do,” Fowler said.

The ship’s captain announced a new rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requiring cruise ship passengers only to board charter flights.

That announcement came on the same day firefighters helped triage another eight passengers in need of medical attention.

All of them went to the hospital.

According to the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the county, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the CDC and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, gave clearance for the Princess Cruise Line ship to dock at PortMiami on Saturday.

“Consistent with the operating plan developed by the Unified Command, two critical patients were transported to Larkin Hospital and three others were transported to a Tampa area hospital,” a news release from the mayor’s office stated. “A sixth person was transported late Saturday by private ambulance after a medical assessment by the cruise line. Regretfully, the person later died at a local hospital in Hialeah.”

In a tweet, Julie Maa said her father, Wilson Maa, died on board the ship. She was urging local authorities to take her ailing mother, Toyling Maa off the ship. She stated on her Twitter account that it was an hour before an ambulance showed up.

“I can’t go through this again,” she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, eight additional passengers have fallen critically ill and were taken to area hospitals on Sunday.