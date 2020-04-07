2 new coronavirus testing sites opening in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening this week in Miami-Dade County.

According to Community Health of South Florida, a COVID-19 testing site at Loren Roberts Park in Florida City will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Starting next Monday, CHI will also conduct drive-through tests at its Martin Luther King Jr. /Clinica Campesina Health Center at 810 W. Mowry Drive in Homestead.

Tests will be available at that location on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday is the last day for COVID-19 testing at the Doris Ison Health Center at 10300 SW 216th St.

According to a CHI news release, testing at the Doris Ison location will stop due to the new testing location down the street at the South Dade Government Center.

“I am so proud of our teams, they are giving their all to make sure that people have access to this critical test,” said Brodes H. Hartley Jr., President and CEO of CHI. “We have done so at no cost to those in need and ensured that our testing is for everyone, regardless of age or profession.”

While tests are free and no appointment is necessary at CHI testing locations, patients must meet the following criteria to be tested:

They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Or they are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The CHI Marathon Health Center at 2805 Overseas Highway in Marathon will conduct COVID-19 testing every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Patients going to that location must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria.

To make an appointment call 305-216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.

According to CHI’s news release, they also have integrated behavioral health staff into its COVID-19 testing operations. The team of therapists and mental health technicians are available to help ease patients’ anxiety and stress related to the coronavirus pandemic.