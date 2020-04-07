3 teens accused of breaking into vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Three teens are facing charges after they were caught breaking into a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The burglary was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the Pines Village community in the area of Southwest 66th Avenue and Fourth Street.

According to authorities, the three suspects, Stephen Jean, 18, Jamal Gustave, 19, and Salim Gustave, 17, were spotted breaking into the car before getting into an Uber.

Police pulled over the Uber and the three suspects bailed out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase, while the other two jumped a fence and entered the campus of McArthur High School in Hollywood.

The other two suspects were taken into custody a short time later with the help of BSO Aviation and a K-9 crew, authorities said.

The three teens face charges of larceny from a motor vehicle, resisting arrest without violence, trespassing on school grounds and possession of burglary tools.

Pembroke Pines police said they have seen a recent increase in vehicle burglaries.

They remind the public to always lock their doors and remove their valuables before leaving their vehicle unattended.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.