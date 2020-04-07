Order to wear masks in Miami Beach now in effect

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An order to cover your face in the city of Miami Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect.

All employees and customers must wear some type of covering over their mouths and noses when going into grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

The same requirement applies to people who are providing food and drugstore delivery services.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for wearing masks.

“The CDC is recommending that Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask that can be purchased online or made at home, probably material that you have at home. These face coverings can be easily washed or reused,” President Donald Trump said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reminded everyone that wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing.

“This is an addendum and an addition to the physical separation, not a substitute for it,” he said.

Acceptable coverings may include a traditional face mask or a cloth to cover your face, such as a scarf or a bandanna. You can even get creative and make a homemade mask.

Authorities are asking that you reserve N95 masks for medical personnel, as they are in short supply.