26 Miami-Dade libraries to provide reemployment assistance applications

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Wednesday, 26 libraries in Miami-Dade County will begin providing printed reemployment assistance applications to residents who might not have a computer at home or who have had trouble logging into the online portal.

The applications will be available in English, Spanish or Creole.

Envelopes to turn in applications will also be available for pickup at tables outside the library entrances from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

“Residents can take the application home to fill out and then return it in the sealed envelope by dropping it off in the library location's book drop or at any CareerSource South Florida location,” a news release from the county stated. “Applications will be picked up from the book drops every day and delivered to CareerSource South Florida where trained staff will send them securely overnight to DEO in Tallahassee for processing.”

Residents who have a computer available to them can also download and print a copy of the application from the DEO's website and return it to any participating library's book drop.

Social distancing precautions will be in place at each participating library, with informational signage and markings on the ground spaced six feet apart.

Below is a list of the 26 library locations where residents can pick up an application:

Libraries where Miami-Dade County residents can pick up reemployment assistance applications. (Miami-Dade County)

CareerSource South Florida is available to provide assistance with completing the application by calling 305-929-1547.