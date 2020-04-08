Coronavirus testing site opens at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A new coronavirus testing site opens Wednesday on the grounds of the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

The county is opening the location in partnership with Florida International University and the Florida Department of Health.

Testing is currently available for people 18 and over who are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

An appointment must be made by calling 305-499-8767.

The call center opens at 9 a.m. and takes appointments for the following day until all 300 slots are filled. The call center then closes until the next day at 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked to enter through Southwest 107th Avenue and 17th Street.

County officials said FIU researchers will be testing a simple algorithm developed by doctors at FIU to triage patients.

“I want to thank our partners at FIU and the Florida Department of Health for working with us to launch this testing site at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition grounds,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said in a statement. “This new site gives our residents access to the testing they need so that we can save lives and continue working to flatten the curve of COVID-19.”