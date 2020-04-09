WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis, education commissioner holds coronavirus meeting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding an education meeting related to the novel coronavirus Thursday in Tallahassee.
Also present for the meeting will be Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Chancellor of K-12 Education Jacob Oliva, Florida Virtual School Executive Director Dr. Louis Algaze, Pinellas County Superintendent of Schools Mike Grego, and a teacher and parent from Florida’s education community.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
