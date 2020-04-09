83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Need someone to talk to? Here’s how to join a free mental health workshop online

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: coronavirus, nova southeastern university, Davie, Broward County
Nova Southeastern University’s College of Psychology is setting up online conversations with mental health experts during the coronavirus outbreak.
Nova Southeastern University’s College of Psychology is setting up online conversations with mental health experts during the coronavirus outbreak.

DAVIE, Fla. – The stress and self-isolation of the coronavirus pandemic can take a toll.

To help, Nova Southeastern University’s College of Psychology is setting up online discussions with mental health experts.

The first is a “mental health check” on Saturday at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, a session will focus on mental health tips for families.

And later this month there’ll be a bring-your-own-pet “yappy hour.”

The full schedule can be found at nova.edu/sharkchats, and while the sessions are free, they’re limited in space, so those interested are encouraged to visit the page and register.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: