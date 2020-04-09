Need someone to talk to? Here’s how to join a free mental health workshop online

DAVIE, Fla. – The stress and self-isolation of the coronavirus pandemic can take a toll.

To help, Nova Southeastern University’s College of Psychology is setting up online discussions with mental health experts.

The first is a “mental health check” on Saturday at 10 a.m. On Tuesday, a session will focus on mental health tips for families.

And later this month there’ll be a bring-your-own-pet “yappy hour.”

The full schedule can be found at nova.edu/sharkchats, and while the sessions are free, they’re limited in space, so those interested are encouraged to visit the page and register.