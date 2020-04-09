Salvation Army pantry day in Fort Lauderdale continues every Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The line on Thursday was double the size of a normal pantry day at the Salvation Army on West Broward Boulevard.

“We are seeing about a 50 percent increase in our food distribution,” said Major Stephen Long, The Salvation Army.

Lisa Santiago was waiting in line. “I got laid off from my job, so I don’t have the funds that I normally would have. Kids are home from school, so the food supply is running low.”

Many have lost their jobs and are looking for help any way they can get it.

"We are looking for some extra relief as far as food," said Trayvon Tisdale, who was also waiting for the distribution at Salvation Army.

People were waiting for food and were also waiting in lines to get hard copy unemployment forms to fill out.

New numbers coming in show that Florida had almost over a quarter of a million new unemployment claims this week.

With no income, many say they depend on places that are distributing food.

Major Long took a moment Thursday morning to pray over the crowd gathered at the West Broward Boulevard location.

"I think we could all use prayer," he said. "And on this Holy Week."

The Salvation Army is ready to feed those who are hungry.

Long predicts things are going to get even worse in the weeks to come. "We are trying to prepare."

The Salvation Army conducts its food distribution every Thursday at the West Broward Boulevard location. Call (954) 524-6991 for more information.