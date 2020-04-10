Miami police search for missing woman

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was reported missing Friday morning.

According to authorities, Brigette Crys, 47, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Avenue.

Police said she was wearing pink leggings.

Crys is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

No other details about her disappearance were immediately released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.