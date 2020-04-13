Armed man tried to rob elderly women returning from grocery store, cops say

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob two elderly women after they returned from the grocery store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video from shortly before 6 p.m. March 28 at the Cypress Chase South apartment complex, 2649 N.W. 48th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes.

“As the elderly female victims rounded the corner of the apartment complex carrying groceries, they were confronted by a male subject armed with a handgun,” detectives say. “The subject demanded the victims hand over their purses, but then ran off after one of the victims screamed out in anger.”

The women are ages 65 and 71.

The suspect is described as a tall, lean black man in his 20s. He’s seen on camera exiting the rear passenger side of a white Ford Fusion shortly before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Robbery Detective Marcos Ruiz-Toledo at 954-321-5018. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.