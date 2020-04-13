Carnival cancels cruises through June 26

MIAMI – Carnival Cruise Line announced more cancelations on Monday due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

• All ships sailings through and including June 26, 2020

• All San Francisco sailings through 2020

• All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including October 19, 2020

• All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020

• All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020

For more information about how to get a 100% refund, visit this page.