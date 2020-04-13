‘It’s very heartbreaking,' Miami-Dade commissioner says about long line at food distribution center

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said the need is great in his city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez said there were more than 500 cars lined up about 7 a.m. Monday outside of the Vann Academy, a private school that remains closed. The Farm Share food distribution event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but it started at 8:15 a.m.

“This is our fourth week running now that we do this,” Lopez said.

Sweetwater Police Department officers helped to guide cars outside of the school. Drivers opened their trunks and volunteers placed items as fast as they could inside.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see what we are going through, but thank God most of us have our health and we can help others,” Miami-Dade Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz said.