Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 56-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.

According to BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard, a spokesman for the agency, deputies were called to the 2500 block of Northeast 11th Court just before 10:30 p.m. regarding a domestic-related shooting.

Prichard said the suspect, Miguel Gomez, fired shots at responding deputies, who returned fire.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured, Prichard said.

A gun was found at the scene and confiscated.

Prichard said BSO homicide detectives are investigating the domestic-related incident, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the initial shooting.