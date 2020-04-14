Amazon hires over 7,000 Florida employees during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI – Amazon has hired more than 7,000 new employees in Florida in just the last four weeks due to the surge in demand for items amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s looking to hire even more, the company announced Tuesday.

Amazon has hired more than 100,000 new employees across the U.S. and is seeking to fill an additional 75,000 roles.

There were more than 13,500 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state of Florida prior to the new hires, the company said.

Newly-hired employees are filling various roles, including “picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge,” the company said in a news release. “Many were impacted by layoffs related to COVID-19 and come from a variety of fields and life situations, including restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers, valet drivers, rideshare drivers, retirees, part-time workers whose jobs are now on hold, and people ‘who just wanted to help out.’”

Interested candidates can apply by visiting www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

Positions start with a minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April -- an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the virus.

Company benefits are also offered on day one for full-time and some part-time positions.

According to an Amazon representative, jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to sign up for text alerts to receive regular updates. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings near them.