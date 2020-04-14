89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Man, 84, vanished from Aventura apartment 10 days ago, police say

Ian Margol, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Larry Lytle, Pedro Hernandez, Aventura, Missing Person
Larry Lytle vanished from his home April 4th, police said.
Larry Lytle vanished from his home April 4th, police said. (Local 10 News Share)

AVENTURA, Fla. – It has been 10 days, since Larry Lytle vanished from his apartment in Aventura. His family fears for his safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lytle, 84, was born Pedro Hernandez, and he suffers from dementia, according to the Aventura Police Department. Security saw him walk away from his apartment complex and southbound on Biscayne Blvd.

His family and police officers are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.a

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: