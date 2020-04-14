Man, 84, vanished from Aventura apartment 10 days ago, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – It has been 10 days, since Larry Lytle vanished from his apartment in Aventura. His family fears for his safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lytle, 84, was born Pedro Hernandez, and he suffers from dementia, according to the Aventura Police Department. Security saw him walk away from his apartment complex and southbound on Biscayne Blvd.

His family and police officers are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.a