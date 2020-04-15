Trash collectors- What’s one thing you’d like people to know about their garbage?

This one is for current or former sanitation workers who pick up garbage. What’s something you’d like everyone to know? How can we make your job easier? What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen on the job? Share your insights in the comments below and we’ll feature our favorite responses.

What are Community Callouts?

Community Callouts seek insights, advice and stories from people in the know. If you’re qualified, share in the comments. Everyone is welcome to reply to contributions, but off-topic comments will be removed, along with normal moderation for inappropriate or offensive remarks.