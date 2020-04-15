Tribute to Teachers: Nominate your favorite South Florida teacher

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Since the new coronavirus forced school closures and students to quickly transition to remote learning, there’s been a newfound appreciation for teachers.

Teachers are charged with educating our future leaders, and now they are doing it from home. They come up with creative ways to keep students engaged. They give praise and encouragement without asking for the same in return. Now, it’s time to honor them.

Beginning April 16, Local 10 will shine a light on exemplary educators in South Florida who make excellence in and outside the classroom a priority.

If you know of a K-12 teacher who's going above and beyond the call of duty, we want to know about him or her.

Submit a nomination and tell us, in 250 words or less, why your teacher is deserving of recognition. Along with your nomination form, be sure to upload a picture of your teacher.

A panel of judges will review all the entries received and select five extraordinary teachers. The teachers will have their stories of inspiration told on Local 10 News and shared on Local10.com. The honored teachers will also receive a special surprise. Deadline for entries is Sunday, April 26.

Local 10's Tribute to Teachers is proudly sponsored by Publix Super Markets, where shopping is a pleasure.

Click here to view contest rules.