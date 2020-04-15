‘We must not be silent’ about domestic violence, artist says about new ‘Desperate Housewives’ depiction
MIAMI – AleXsandro Palombo, the Italian multimedia artist who has created iconic illustrations of Disney princesses and world leaders as victims of domestic violence, has now created illustrations of a new group of actors for a new campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.
Palombo, 46, altered photographs of actors from the “Desperate Housewives” and “Doctor House” for his “Fighting For Life" series saying the juxtaposition is meant to give the women who are suffering in silence a voice.
“If we hear screams or struggle noises that come from the apartment of one of our neighbors, we must not be silent," Palombo said. “It is our responsibility to be vigilant, and we must report to the police immediately to help all the women who are forced to stay at home with their torturers and are very afraid to report. Silence makes us all guilty.”
His new illustrations feature altered images of Lisa Edelstein, Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde and Teri Hatcher to Jennifer Morrison and Marcia Cross.
View this post on Instagram
"Fighting for Life" Frontline Bruises Vs Confinement Bruises - #FightingforLife Domestic Violence is as Pandemic as Coronavirus. An awareness campaign against domestic violence to focus on the many Women around the world constrained to stay home with violent partners during the Coronavirus confinement. The ongoing restrictions and forced coexistence can mean a worsening of daily mistreatment and this condition leads women to live in constant danger. The artist aleXsandro Palombo stages the actresses of the famous TV series "Doctor House" and "Desperate Housewives" @evalongoria @LisaEdelstein @JenniferMorrison @ReallyMarcia @OliviaWilde @officialTeriHatcher - - - - - - #Stayhome #restezchezvous #iorestoacasa #fiquememcasa #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak⚠️ #covid_19 #covid19 #covid19italia #coronavirüsü #coronavirusespaña #coronavirusbrazil #coronavirüsü #DomesticAbuse #DomesticViolence #violenceagainstwomen #violenciacontramulher #violenzasulledonne #violenciadomestica #violenciadegenero #violenceconjugale #domesticviolenceawareness #violencesfaitesauxfemmes #health #womenrights #nurse #nationaldoctorsday
View this post on Instagram
"Just because I'm a woman" by aleXsandro Palombo - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - Women protagonists of world politics as victims of gender violence - Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Brigitte Macron, Aung San Suu Kyi and Sonia Gandhi. - "Just because I'm a woman" I'm a victim of domestic violence - I get paid less - I’ve experienced genital mutilation - I do not have the right to dress as I want - I can't decide who I’m going to marry - I was raped ... Violence against women is a global issue that affects everyone, regardless of race, class or religion. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - #DomesticAbuse #DomesticViolence #violenceagainstwomen #violenciacontramulher #violence #violenzasulledonne #violenciadomestica #violenciadegenero #violenceconjugale #domesticviolencesurvivor #noustoutes #domesticviolenceawareness #WomenPower #Women #HumanRights #genderequality #Womenrights #WomanPower #michelleobama #hillaryclinton #angelamerkel #brigittemacron #violencesfaitesauxfemmes #Campaign #rapevictim #Feminism #Feminist #feminicidio #feminicidios #feminicide
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.