‘We must not be silent’ about domestic violence, artist says about new ‘Desperate Housewives’ depiction

MIAMI – AleXsandro Palombo, the Italian multimedia artist who has created iconic illustrations of Disney princesses and world leaders as victims of domestic violence, has now created illustrations of a new group of actors for a new campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.

Palombo, 46, altered photographs of actors from the “Desperate Housewives” and “Doctor House” for his “Fighting For Life" series saying the juxtaposition is meant to give the women who are suffering in silence a voice.

“If we hear screams or struggle noises that come from the apartment of one of our neighbors, we must not be silent," Palombo said. “It is our responsibility to be vigilant, and we must report to the police immediately to help all the women who are forced to stay at home with their torturers and are very afraid to report. Silence makes us all guilty.”

His new illustrations feature altered images of Lisa Edelstein, Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde and Teri Hatcher to Jennifer Morrison and Marcia Cross.