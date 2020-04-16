Bosh family sends cakes to frontline workers at local hospitals

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, had a sweet surprise for frontline workers at two South Florida hospitals this week.

The Bosh family had cakes delivered to the ICU staff at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and the ER staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The cakes came with a special handwritten card that read, “Thank you so much for all you do. We are so appreciative. Thank you for being our front line heroes! Stay safe! With Love, the Bosh family. Christopher, Adrienne, Trinity, Jackson, Dylon, Lennox and Phoenix.”

The Bosh family sends cakes and a handwritten thank you note to hospital staff members. (WPLG)

The former Heat star and his wife have been very active on social media during the coronavirus pandemic in trying to send well wishes and helping those in need.

In this case, a sweet diversion for workers who are battling this pandemic daily.