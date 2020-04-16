Nearly 1,500 people tested at Hard Rock Stadium since age restrictions eased

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Nearly 1,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus at Hard Rock Stadium since age restrictions eased Monday at the testing site.

Because of that, the lines have been incredibly long.

People lined up well before 5 a.m. Thursday to get tested for COVID-19.

The line of cars wrapped around Hard Rock Stadium.

The number of tests that can now be given out per day is 750 -- up from 400.

On Monday and Tuesday, drivers lined up hours before the 9 a.m. opening, and that 400 test quota was met way before lunchtime, forcing the site to close early.

It was a different scene on Wednesday with the number of tests increased.

The site shut down shortly before 7 p.m., but there were a few hiccups, including about 18 drivers running out of gas after waiting in long lines.

No appointment is needed at the site.

Testing is on a first come, first served basis, and now anyone with symptoms can get tested.

Those who’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus can also be tested, as well as anyone with underlying health conditions and all healthcare workers and first responders.

Once you are on-site, it’s a two-step process. You will need to get pre-screened before you get tested by a member of the National Guard.

Officials will take about 750 samples Thursday. Those test results can take anywhere from three to six days to receive.