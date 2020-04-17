Broward Health to reopen mobile coronavirus testing site in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Health is reopening its mobile coronavirus testing site behind Festival Marketplace in Pompano Beach, the health system confirmed on Friday.

The testing site will reopen Monday at 2900 W. Sample Road.

Both the Pompano Beach testing site, and the Lauderhill site, located at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium at 3700 NW 11th Place, allow registered patients to drive through the park to be swabbed for COVID-19 from their cars.

Patients must have a written script from a physician and then call the Broward Health line at 954-320-5730 to register for an appointment.

No walk-ups will be permitted.

Patients who do not have a primary care physician may call 954-320-5730 to speak with a nurse through Nurse Connect.

Photo ID, the written prescription for COVID-19 testing and registration are required to be seen at both mobile testing sites.