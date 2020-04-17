Report: Boy, 4, who accidentally fell from 16th floor ‘had always wanted to fly’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy who died last weekend after falling from the 16th-floor of a high-rise building in Hollywood had always wanted to fly, his mother told police, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The incident occurred Saturday at Quadomain Condominium in the 2400 block of South Ocean Drive.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the child, identified as Jesse Delduca, was at his family’s vacation condo with his twin brother, mother, father and aunt when the incident occurred.

The newspaper, citing a Broward Medical Examiner’s Office report, reported that Jesse’s father opened a window in the boy’s room Saturday morning to let in the cool breeze.

The father later noticed the window screen was “partially bent out,” so he removed the screen, placed it on the bed and closed the window, the report stated.

According to the report, Jesse’s aunt eventually went into the room, saw the screen on the bed, opened the window and looked down -- seeing her nephew on the ground.

One neighbor described a chaotic scene, telling Local 10 that when it happened, frantic residents from overhead balconies were waving and screaming.

The family rushed downstairs, but Jesse was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled an accidental fall by the Medical Examiner’s Office.