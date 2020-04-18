Miami police chief tests positive for coronavirus
MIAMI – Miami Police Department Chief Jorge Colina told officers on Friday Deputy Chief Ron Papier will be replacing him while he recovers from COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.
Colina released a statement to the department saying he tested positive for COVID-19 and his symptoms are mild, so he will be in quarantine at his home, according to Officer Mike Vega.
It’s unclear if Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and recovered, was in contact with Colina and was at risk of reinfection.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Miami is the city with the most COVID-19 cases in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed more 5,300 cases as of Friday night.
