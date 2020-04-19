Champion of multiculturalism for Fort Lauderdale dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – South Florida lost a major advocate who celebrated its diversity and marketed it to the world.

Al Tucker, vice president for multicultural business development at the Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau died suddenly this weekend.

His co-workers said his death was not related to the coronavirus.

Tucker, made it his mission to make sure all of South Florida celebrated the uniqueness of our diaspora.

Stacy Ritter, the president of the Fort Lauderdale CVB, had this to say about her longtime friend.

"He was an amazing person. He had a smile for everyone he met. He will be sorely missed by me personally and professionally. He embraced the diversity of this community and wanted everyone to know that its diversity was its strength."

There are no public plans in place to honor him at this time because of the pandemic. There will be something planned at a later date.