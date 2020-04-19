Shooting victim driven to Florida Medical Center

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill Police are investigating after numerous 911 callers reported a man who was shot at 5304 NW 24 Court. But before police could arrive to the scene, they were told by dispatchers that several people had already taken the shooting victim to Florida Medical Center.

He was then transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where he is in serious condition.

Police say that the shooting may have happened after a fight broke out between two groups of people. They are still gathering information. The identity or age of the victim was not known.