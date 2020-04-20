16-year-old girl shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl was shot early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 2020 NW 63rd St.

According to Rodriguez, the teen was sitting inside a car when she was shot in the shoulder.

Rodriguez said officers went to the scene after receiving a Shot Spotter alert, but they didn’t find any victims when they arrived.

He said the teen later showed up at North Shore Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

It’s unclear whether the teen drove herself to the hospital.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.