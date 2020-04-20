More than 1,000 acres burned in Everglades in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 1,000 acres have burned since Sunday in a brush fire in southwest Miami-Dade, officials with the Florida Forest Service confirmed Monday.

According to officials, 768 acres of federal land in Everglades National Park has burned south of US Highway 41, as well as 307 acres of state land that is adjacent from the park.

Officials said crews are dropping water from planes to try to prevent the fire from jumping the canal in the area, which could then spread east and threaten nearby structures.

Officials said the winds are traveling to the southwest and very gusty at this time.

The fire is believed to have been caused by humans, authorities said.

No other details have been released.