DeSantis announces members of committee to reopen Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed some of Florida’s most powerful political leaders and business executives to a committee that will map out the state’s reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.

On Monday, the governor announced the executive committee members, and on Tuesday he announced the members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation.

The selections include legislative leaders, county mayors and executives from such companies as Disney, Universal, Florida Power & Light and Publix.

The state's Democrats criticized the choices, saying the committee only included DeSantis loyalists.

The committee will meet daily by phone until Friday, when DeSantis hopes it will be able to make a report. The state has had more than 27,000 confirmed coronavirus infections with at least 823 deaths. About 3,800 people are currently hospitalized.

Below is a list of the Re-Open Florida Task Force Industry Working Group committee’s members:

Dana Young, President & CEO, VISIT FLORIDA

Secretary Halsey Beshears, Secretary, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation

Secretary Kevin Thibault, Secretary, Florida Department of Transportation

Mayor Lenny Curry, Mayor, Jacksonville

Mayor David Kerner, Mayor, Palm Beach County

Sheldon Suga, Chairman, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association

Blake Casper, CEO, Caspers Company

Amy Schwartz, Owner, Bella Bella Restaurant

Collier Merrill, President, Merrill Land Company

Philip Goldfarb, President & COO, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

John Tolbert, President & Managing Director, Boca Resort and Club

Jose Cil, CEO, Restaurant Brands International

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Tim Petrillo, Co-Founder & CEO, The Restaurant People

Dev Motwani, President & CEO, Merrimac Ventures

Chad Harrod, CEO, Harrod Properties, Inc.

Walter Carpenter, Chairman, NFIB Florida Leadership Council

Len Brown, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, PGA Tour, Inc

Gary Lester, Vice President, The Villages for Community Relations

Glen Gilzean, President & CEO, Central Florida Urban League

Max Alvarez, President, Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc.

Tom Crowley, CEO, Crowley Maritime Corporation

Joe Lopano, CEO, Tampa International Airport

Ted Christie III, President & CEO, Spirit Airlines

Rick Sasso, President & CEO, MSC Cruises

Maury Gallagher Jr., Chairman & CEO, Allegiant Air

AJ de Moya, Vice President & General Manager, The de Moya Group, Inc.

Paul Anderson, CEO, Port Tampa Bay

Ken Stiles, CEO, Stiles Corporation

Bob Flowers, President, C.W. Roberts Contracting, Inc.

Rob Kornahrens, President & CEO, Advanced Roofing and Green Technlogies

Monesia Brown, Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations, Walmart

Cody Kahn, Owner, Holiday Inn Resort

Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO, Florida Panthers Hockey Club

Below is a list of members of the Re-Open Florida Task Force Executive Committee: