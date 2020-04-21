Man arrested in connection with attack, robbery of gas station clerk

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested last week for taking part in the attack and robbery of a gas station clerk in unincorporated central Broward last month, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, three men went into the Exxon gas station at 600 NW 27th Ave. around 2:35 a.m. March 9.

Deputies said one of the men asked to buy a pack of cigarettes before leaning over the counter and punching the clerk in the face.

Surveillance video shows the clerk falling to the floor.

Authorities said one robber tore the entire cash register off the counter, while another man, identified as Tony Lee, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, reached over the counter and stole the victim’s cellphone.

He then rode away on a bicycle, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his face.

Deputies said the victim identified Lee as the person who stole his cellphone, and Lee was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, grand theft and burglary.

The other two men remain at large.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.