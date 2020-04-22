Police release photos of hotel room where Andrew Gillum found in apparent incoherent state

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department released crime scene photos Wednesday that were taken last month after authorities said former Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum was found in an incoherent state inside a hotel room.

The photos show a messy room at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel at 1100 West Avenue on March 13.

The photos show prescription pill bottles scattered throughout the room, some of which were open with pills spilled on the floor.

The bed was unmade and a pillow that appeared to be covered in vomit was pictured on the floor.

A blood pressure monitor was also pictured on the floor near the bed.

Police also released body-cam footage Wednesday, although much of it was blurred.

According to a police report, Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were called the hotel shortly before 1 a.m. that morning regarding a suspected drug overdose.

Authorities said Gillum, 40, and two other men were inside the hotel room at the time.

According to the report, one of the men, Aldo Mejias, 56, told officers that he gave Travis Dyson, 30, his credit card information to rent a hotel room for the night.

Police said Dyson rented the room around 4 p.m. Thursday and Mejias arrived at the room later that night, at which time he found Dyson and Gillum inside the hotel room, appearing to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

According to the police report, Dyson opened the hotel room door and then immediately walked to the bed and collapsed in a prone position.

He told officers Dyson was having difficulty breathing and began vomiting on the bed before collapsing a second time, the report stated.

He said he began conducting chest compressions on Dyson before calling 911.

According to the police report, officers who responded to the hotel tried to speak with Gillum but he was too inebriated.

Fire Rescue personnel took Dyson to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

They returned to the hotel to check on Gillum, who authorities said was stable and whose vitals were now normal.

According to the police report, officers found three small clear bags inside the hotel room containing suspected crystal meth.

The suspected narcotics were impounded as evidence.

Authorities said Gillum left the hotel room and "returned to his residence without incident.”

Gillum released a statement last month, saying he was at a wedding the night before the incident and was drinking, but denied taking any methamphetamines.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said in the statement. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

In another statement released last month, the former mayor of Tallahassee said he had decided to enter a rehabilitation facility.

“This has been a wake-up call for me,” he said. “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse.”

None of the men involved in the hotel room incident are facing charges.