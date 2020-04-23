Broward football and track coach charged with molesting teen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A football and track coach is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and trying to arrange a meetup for oral sex.

Hollywood police arrested Jocques Jerrod Richardson, 37, who they say works as a volunteer with the Hallandale Beach Police Athletic League and Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School.

The girl was a member of the police athletic league’s running club, officers say.

Police say Richardson, known as “Coach Joc,” sent the girl messages through texts and social media and asked her about her sexual experiences over the phone.

An undercover officer pretended to be the teen arranging the meetup, and Richardson allegedly went to the home, where he was arrested Wednesday.

His charges include two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of traveling to meet a minor for an illegal sex act, two counts of obscene communication to a solicit child for unlawful sex act and one count of offenses against students.

Detectives are concerned that there could be other victims. They ask any additional victims or anyone with information about Richardson’s actions to call 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can also email or text information to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.