Florida’s unemployment website down until Monday

MIAMI – Florida’s website for residents to apply for reemployment assistance is down until Monday morning, a notice on the site stated Friday afternoon.

“CONNECT is currently processing payments,” the notice states. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The website is expected to be back up and running by 8 a.m. Monday.

The incident comes a day after new figures showed that a half-million Floridians applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Thursday’s new figures come as a statewide task force continues examining when businesses shuttered and forced to lay off workers because of the new coronavirus can reopen.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that more than 505,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Florida last week.

That pushes the state’s number of claims filed for unemployment well past 1 million claims since businesses around the state started closing last month under lockdown orders from municipalities and then Florida’s governor. Florida has a civilian labor force of around 10 million workers.