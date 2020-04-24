Venezuelan-registered private jet ends up in smoke during takeoff in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, – A Venezuelan-registered Gulfstream G100 business jet ran off the end of the runway Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport while attempting to take off, according to The Federal Aviation Administration.
According to Kathleen Bergen, a spokeswoman for the FAA, three people were aboard the private jet, which was headed to Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela.
Ft. Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said no one was injured.
The Federal Aviation Administration is en route to the airport to begin the investigation, Bergen said, adding The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the incident.
