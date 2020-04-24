Wealthy Fisher Island approved for $2 million small business loan, but why?

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Fisher Island’s homeowners association applied and was approved for a $2 million federal loan, part of the US Paycheck Protection Plan. Fisher Island is one of the wealthiest zip codes in the country.

The money from the federal government is earmarked to help support small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Many of the residents of the island, only accessible by ferry, were stunned when they received the email from the Fisher Island Community Association, the Master Homeowners’ Association of Fisher Island, mentioning the possibility of the island getting the money. The association, on its website states its “primary responsibility is to manage, maintain and improve the common areas of Fisher Island.”

Matt Barnes, an entrepreneur who is a resident of Fisher Island, is questioning the need for the loan.

"What are we getting $2 million for and why are we applying for $2 million?" Barnes said.

The association was approved for the loan, but has not yet accepted it.

"There are small businesses in this country right now that need money and we need to make sure that they get the money as quickly as possible. I don't think Fisher Island needs $2 million," Barnes said.

It’s not clear how the Fisher Island Community Association would use the money if they take it.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he’s been pushing for smaller businesses in Miami to have easier access to the second round of federal dollars going out. There are countless stories from small business owners who’ve been denied funding or delayed.

The board is asking residents to weigh in now that the association has been approved.

“The residents here are wonderful people. They give enormously. We see a lot of people saying negative things about the residents because somebody decided that probably shouldn’t have apply for this loan,” Barnes said.

The argument across the country is that the government isn’t looking closely and hasn’t been factoring in the financial state of a business while doling out the funds. Many are concerned that big businesses have been benefiting the most.

There is a meeting set for Friday evening on Fisher Island to discuss accepting the loan.

It isn’t the first time Fisher Island has been mentioned during the COVID-19 crisis. In the middle of April, Fisher Island gained attention after buying antibody tests from the University of Miami Health System for all of its residents and staff. Miami-Dade County Superintendent of Schools mentioned the testing on his Twitter account on April 13, 2020.