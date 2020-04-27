Coronavirus kills 3 members of Nicaraguan family in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Mario Mayorga, Jr., was working for a company that was contracted to clean during the coronavirus pandemic at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. He died there on Sunday of the coronavirus disease. He was 42.

The Coral Park Senior High School graduate who attended Barry University was hospitalized first. He was in the intensive care unit fighting for his life when the highly contagious respiratory illness killed his father, Mario Mayorga, Sr., on April 10 and his mother, Esperanza Tapia, on April 19.

“When they got sick, we all got really scared, but we never expected this outcome,” Mayorga’s cousin Marcela Lastre said.

From left, Mario Mayorga, Jr., Mario Mayorga, Sr., and Esperanza Mayorga died of coronavirus. (Local 10 News Share)

The Mayorga family is from Masaya, Nicaragua. They had lived in Miami-Dade County for decades. This year was the couples’ 50th wedding anniversary, but now the family has three funerals.

Lastre wrote, Violeta Mayorga, their daughter, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, and she hasn’t been able to see her son, Christopher, who is also grieving.

“There is no hugs. There is no wiping each other tears or holding each other’s hands, so we’re relying on text messages and phone calls to comfort each other,” Lastre said. “Emotionally, it has been very tough on all of us. It has been a long six weeks.”

Lastre is asking the public for help on GoFundMe to help cover the cost of their funeral. Lourdes Perez, a friend of the family, also set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his parent’s funeral.