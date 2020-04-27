DeSantis describes Florida as ‘God’s waiting room’ at COVID-19 briefing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis used ground zero, nursing homes and God’s waiting room all in one sentence at his press briefing on coronavirus Sunday, raising the eyebrows and the ire of a few.

“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” DeSantis said Sunday. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.” The term is a decades-old joke about the amount of retirees that move to Florida, but it isn’t complimentary.

The Florida governor made the remarks while saying that the state had acted quickly to protect the elderly “because it was apparent early on from statistics from South Korea that not all age groups were equally at risk for coronavirus." He said he saw that the fatalities were occurring in “folks 65 and up.”

Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo was quick to react to the Republican governor’s gaffe, sending out a statement:

“Governor, this isn’t a time to do stand-up, it’s a time to stand up and lead.”