Video shows thief stealing donations for Miami-Dade health care workers’ meals

The popular Tropical Chinese Restaurant employees have been using donations to deliver warm food to health care employees in Miami-Dade County.

Donors had been leaving cash donations in a jar that the restaurant employees had left on a table outside at the Tropical Park Plaza, 7991 SW 40th St. No one had dared to steal the cash until Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a white Nissan dropped off a person who was wearing sports slides sandals with white socks, a long-sleeved white top and dark shorts. His face was covered when he grabbed the jar with the cash and took off running.

The driver of the white Nissan picked him up. Miami-Dade police officers are asking anyone with information about this thief to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.