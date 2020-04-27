Video shows thief stealing donations for Miami-Dade health care workers’ meals
The popular Tropical Chinese Restaurant employees have been using donations to deliver warm food to health care employees in Miami-Dade County.
Donors had been leaving cash donations in a jar that the restaurant employees had left on a table outside at the Tropical Park Plaza, 7991 SW 40th St. No one had dared to steal the cash until Sunday afternoon.
The driver of a white Nissan dropped off a person who was wearing sports slides sandals with white socks, a long-sleeved white top and dark shorts. His face was covered when he grabbed the jar with the cash and took off running.
The driver of the white Nissan picked him up. Miami-Dade police officers are asking anyone with information about this thief to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
View this post on Instagram
So... this happened to us today at tropical... this is what America has come to. This person took my donors’ jar, the money is intended for our front line heroes. I pray that he and his friend in their get away car really needed that money to take care of their children, their mom and dad. I am distraught. I am sad. I am upset. I am speechless. I am sorry my special friends that have donated cash in that jar and I won’t be able to send your meals to our heroes with your names on the box. I will still send boxes on your behalf’s and name them named “secret angels”. I thank you my friends for keeping me going. Keeping me alive. Keeping my staff’s spirits alive. Vehicle information Tag CRE8411 White Nissan If you care, please share and repost so this person can’t do this to another. Thank you. Police report filed.
View this post on Instagram
Today marks our 13th delivery to 4 major hospitals in Miami since non essential closure due to COVID. Not allowed to dine in, no problem, I’m bringing our food to our heroes. CANT STOP ME. Thank you my donors, my friends. I love you so much for giving me this gift so I can do the right thing during this horrific time. If you like to be a part of our mission, please click on the following link and donate. Thank you. 🙏🌈❤️ https://www.gofundme.com/f/tropical-chinese-feeds-miami-hospital-workers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
View this post on Instagram
I am speechless. Thank you all my angels and hero’s. Thank you my friends for your generous donations. Can you feel the love and gratitude? “Hi! We just received meals from your restaurant. Thank you🤗 to Jose, Lyla, Brittany, Amelia and your family for your kind generous donation. 🙏 Many Blessings” If you care and want to join me in my effort please click on this and donate so I can continue this mission. Thank you. https://www.gofundme.com/f/tropical-chinese-feeds-miami-hospital-workers?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1 Tropical Chinese Restaurant #tropicalchinesemiami #tropicalchineserestaurant #mserensita #fontlineheros #myheros #myangels Laura Miller José J. Molé Brittany Capasso Amelia B Perea
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.