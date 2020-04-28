Family of 5 displaced following house fire in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A family of five was displaced from their home in southwest Miami-Dade after it caught fire late Monday night.

Four vehicles parked in the driveway were also damaged in the blaze.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that smoke was everywhere when she came outside Monday night.

“A big fire (was) coming out from the garage, about 11 p.m. That’s the only (thing) I see. And about one hour (later), something exploded inside the house,” the neighbor said.

Several vehicles were badly damaged in a fire in southwest Miami-Dade. (WPLG)

It’s unclear what started the fire at the house on Southwest 109th Street near 141st Avenue.

A Dodge sedan, Cadillac SUV, Chevrolet Trax and Mitsubishi Lancer were damaged.

“The firefighters (were) everywhere and the police officers (were) everywhere. That’s the only thing we saw,” the neighbor said.

Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt.

“All the family is in the street. They are fine. All the family is fine and two dogs,” the neighbor said.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary place to live until they can get back on their feet.

Meanwhile, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.