Medical center delivering meals for seniors during pandemic

MIAMI – Local senior citizens getting are some TLC from IMC Health during this difficult time.

The South Florida-based medical centers have drivers out on the streets delivering meals to members of our most vulnerable population who are not able to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very happy with the service that the clinic brings to me,” said Luis Rodríguez, who is now getting two meals a day from IMC. “I receive every day the lunch and the breakfast, and I’m very happy with the attention they bring to me.”

IMC Health is a clinic that provides medical care and daily activities for its patients.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to work with them. We help a lot of people,” said IMC delivery driver Maria Cristina Padron. “We try our best to provide them a little bit of peace since we are not in a normal way of living.”

IMC is delivering more than 750 hot and fresh meals each day to support their patients and is also providing masks to all of the residents they serve.

“We are trying our best to provide them everything that we can,” Padron said.