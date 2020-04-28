Officials to announce revised testing criteria at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Officials are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to announce revised criteria for those who wish to get tested for the novel coronavirus at Hard Rock Stadium.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Earlier this month, age restrictions were eased at the testing site, allowing anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.

Those who’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus can also be tested, as well as anyone with underlying health conditions and all healthcare workers and first responders.

No appointment is needed at the testing location.