16-year-old boy shot in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Wednesday morning after being shot in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Graham Drive and Pierce Street.

Miami-Dade police said the teen was shot in the upper torso.

They said two males were seen fleeing the area after the shooting and a perimeter has been established as authorities search for the duo.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.