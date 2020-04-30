Man accused of stealing N95 masks meant for first responders, essential city employees in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he stole N95 masks that were meant for first responders and essential City of Doral employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the city received the shipment just before 3:30 p.m. April 9.

Police said Michel Merchan, 45, who is a foreman supervisor for the city, was captured on surveillance video at City Hall the next morning opening boxes, switching out labels and stealing 960 masks from the storage room.

The masks are valued at $1,510, authorities said.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video then shows Merchan leaving City Hall while carrying the boxes of stolen medical equipment and placing them into his city-issued work vehicle.

Police said city officials discovered that the masks were missing and contacted Merchan to see if he knew anything about it.

Authorities said Merchan then contacted another employee and told him to tell management that the order was incomplete.

The employee told police that he advised Merchan that the order was in fact complete and that he would not lie to his managers, which he said angered Merchan.

Police said the employee also claimed that Merchan has told him not to conduct inventory for the past two months.

According to the arrest affidavit, Merchan was questioned by detectives Wednesday and denied having any knowledge about where the missing masks were, even after being shown the surveillance footage.

Police said Merchan eventually invoked his Miranda Rights and refused to answer any additional questions.

Merchan was arrested on charges of third-degree grand theft and grand theft of emergency medical equipment.