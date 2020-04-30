Video shows rescue of boaters off Broward coast

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Three boaters are lucky to be alive after they were rescued by Broward Sheriff’s Office when their boat capsized in rough conditions.

The perilous situation began Tuesday night about a mile off the Pompano Beach shore.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a fishing boat with three men on board capsized, likely because of high winds and four- to five-foot sea conditions.

The men climbed on top of their overturned boat to stay dry, and they frantically flashed a light toward the shore on North Ocean Drive as a signal, helping deputies find them.

Chopper video shows the men leaping into the water to reach the safety of a marine patrol boat.

One by one, BSO pulled each boater to safety and brought them back to land.

All three victims were wearing life jackets. No one was hurt.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office reminds all boaters to check the weather conditions and any hazards before heading out on the water.